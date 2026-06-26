Lions cornerback on the defense, arrested on kidnapping and armed robbery charges

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery. According to CBS Sports, Arnold denies the allegations and says he is confident the legal process will clear him.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in Florida on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery, following an investigation into an alleged incident earlier this year.

According to CBS Sports, Arnold denies the allegations through his attorneys and says he looks forward to clearing his name in court.

Multiple felony charges

Police arrested the 23-year-old on Wednesday after investigating an alleged kidnapping and robbery linked to an Airbnb in Largo, Florida, in February.

According to CBS Sports, Arnold faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. If convicted on the most serious charges, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities allege the case began after more than $250,000 worth of cash, jewelry and other property was stolen from a house rented by Arnold and several friends.

Investigation details

CBS Sports reports that Arnold’s group suspected a private driver of involvement in the burglary, despite police later clearing the driver. According to CBS Sports, Arnold’s group did not wait for further investigations but chose to deal with the matter themselves.

Investigators allege several men were lured to an apartment, where they were assaulted, held at gunpoint and robbed by members of Arnold’s group. Police claim Arnold watched the incident through a livestream and describe him as the primary conspirator, citing evidence that included group chat messages.

Six other suspects have already been arrested in connection with the case.

Arnold denies allegations

After voluntarily surrendering to authorities, Arnold’s lawyers issued a statement rejecting the accusations.

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” the statement said.

His attorneys argued there is “no credible evidence” linking him to the alleged crimes and claimed prosecutors are relying on testimony from convicted individuals seeking reduced sentences.

Lions respond

The Detroit Lions said they are aware of the situation but declined further comment while legal proceedings continue.

According to CBS Sports, Arnold is being held without bond following his first court appearance. A hearing will determine whether he remains in custody while awaiting trial.

Sources: CBS Sports