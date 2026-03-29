Heatwave and snowstorm collide across America

A wave of unusual weather across the United States is drawing fresh attention to climate concerns. From heatwaves to snow and heavy rain, the contrast in conditions has been striking.

Others are reading now

Scientists say the pattern may reflect more than just seasonal change.

Patchwork extremes

According to The Guardian, the US has seen flooding in Hawaii, rare snowfall in Alabama and sharp temperature swings in the north-east this March.

At the same time, a severe heatwave has gripped parts of the west coast.

Meteorologists note that March is typically unpredictable, with rapid shifts between warm and cold conditions.

“The weather has behaved a lot like I expect it to,” said Jon Nese of Penn State.

Also read

Jet stream role

Experts point to the jet stream as a key factor behind the simultaneous extremes.

This fast-moving air current can create contrasting weather patterns across regions when it becomes unstable.

“The heatwave in the west, happening at the same time as we turn sharply colder in the east, those two things are related,” Nese said.

Such fluctuations are not unusual, but their intensity is drawing attention.

Record heat

The most concerning trend, scientists say, is the scale of the heat in the western US.

Also read

States including California, Nevada and Arizona have faced unusually high temperatures, with some records expected to be broken.

“This is really unprecedented conditions,” said Daniel Bader of Columbia University.

Researchers say such heatwaves are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

Climate link

A recent analysis found that extreme heat like this would have been “virtually impossible” without global warming.

Scientists say rising temperatures are increasing both the frequency and severity of heat events.

Also read

They also warn that warmer air can hold more moisture, potentially leading to heavier rainfall.

“It’s probably reasonable to say that this heatwave in the west in March will have a climate change fingerprint on it,” Nese added.

Growing risks

While cold snaps and snowfall still occur, experts say heat extremes are increasing faster.

The US recently saw storms that left hundreds of thousands without power across multiple states.

Looking ahead, forecasters warn of another potentially record-breaking summer.

Also read

“These events are kind of constant reminders that we are very vulnerable to weather and climate extremes,” Bader said.

Sources: The Guardian



