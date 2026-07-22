Hegseth scrutinized by senators over Iran war funding and strategy

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced bipartisan scrutiny during a Senate hearing over the cost and strategy of the Iran war, while lawmakers also questioned personnel decisions within the U.S. military.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced sharp questioning from both Democrats and some Republicans during a Senate hearing on additional funding for the war with Iran, as lawmakers sought more details on the administration’s strategy and the conflict’s growing cost.

According to HuffPost, Hegseth told the Senate Appropriations Committee that the war has already cost U.S. taxpayers $37.5 billion and requested about $70 billion in additional funding.

Funding under fire

Hegseth appeared before the committee alongside Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. During his opening remarks, protesters interrupted the hearing to voice opposition to the conflict.

“This request is an urgent, necessary injection of resources to address the immediate needs of our department,” Hegseth said.

According to HuffPost, lawmakers questioned the administration’s long-term strategy after President Donald Trump expanded military strikes against Iran in recent weeks.

Demands for answers

Republican Sens. John Kennedy and Lisa Murkowski pressed Hegseth on the military’s capabilities and the administration’s compliance with the War Powers Resolution.

“Guys! We need straight answers. We need straight answers. Do we have the ability to destroy whatever is underneath Pickaxe Mountain?” Kennedy asked.

“A lot of our capabilities are classified, but if anybody in the world can reach anything on God’s green Earth, it’s the United States military, the most powerful military in the world,” Hegseth replied.

According to HuffPost, Democratic lawmakers also challenged the administration’s assessment of the war and questioned the request for additional funding.

Broader criticism

Sen. Patty Murray argued that the administration’s funding request conflicted with repeated assurances that the conflict would soon end.

“[Trump] has told us over 40 times now that a deal is near, and the war will be over soon. But now, he’s asking for $70 billion more, and for us to just trust him it’ll work out fine,” Murray said.

Committee Chair Susan Collins also criticized reports that women and people of color had been disproportionately sidelined within the military.

“I find this deeply troubling,” Collins said. “Reports that women and people of color are disproportionately fired or sidelined create the impression that their service is not valued.”

According to HuffPost, the criticism follows a recent New York Times report alleging that Hegseth blocked the promotions of seven senior Navy officers, most of whom were women or people of color.

Sources: HuffPost, The New York Times