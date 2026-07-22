RFK Jr says parasite outbreak is under control despite conflicting findings

Grabbing a quick salad or sandwich is an everyday habit for millions of busy consumers across the country.

Few stop to ponder the global network. Yet when a microscopic parasite contaminates fresh produce, finding the source turns into a complicated medical detective story, reports NBC News.

Conflicting claims

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that a massive American outbreak of cyclosporiasis was “under control” as officials search for answers. Reporting on the health crisis, NBC News revealed that thousands of citizens suffered severe illness.

The Food and Drug Administration pointed to shredded iceberg lettuce from a Taylor Farms plant in central Mexico as the likely source. However, Mexican health authorities rejected the claim. Mexico Health Secretary David Kershenobich confirmed that national investigators found no evidence linking the outbreak to the facility.

Tracing the parasite remains notoriously difficult because symptoms can take weeks to appear. By the time victims fall ill, contaminated produce has often been eaten or thrown away.

Federal officials still insist the evidence points directly to one supplier. Kennedy stated on Tuesday, “We have done extensive forensics, epidemiological forensics, and we’ve identified the source of the outbreak.”

Voluntary recalls

FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas told Fox News that internal data “strongly supports” Taylor Farms. Meanwhile, health officials in Michigan recorded over 6,500 cases and warned that other foods could still be responsible.

Taylor Farms voluntarily recalled its central Mexican iceberg lettuce out of caution. The company also stopped sourcing lettuce from the central area for the rest of the season.

Shipments went to Taco Bell and Walmart. No laboratory samples from the Mexican plant have tested positive for the parasite.

Tracking the source

Meanwhile, federal health agencies faced intense public criticism after scaling back their key FoodNet disease tracking initiative. Experts warn that cutting active surveillance makes foodborne outbreaks much harder to track.

Kennedy defended the cuts as eliminating redundant monitoring. Despite those assurances, food safety researchers remain worried about missing crucial data.

Barbara Kowalcyk at George Washington University warned that removing surveillance tools harms public health investigations. She explained, “What we’ve been doing is pulling pieces out of the puzzle, and it’s going to make it really hard for us to figure out what the cause of this outbreak is.”

Sources: NBC News, Fox News