Historic Russian space mirror project Znamya inspires new American satellite plans

The human desire to conquer darkness has driven innovation for centuries, from the invention of the humble candle to massive modern power grids. Sometimes, though, engineers look far beyond the atmosphere to find a way to light up our nights.

This cosmic ambition has a long history, and it is suddenly finding a brand-new lease on life, reports WPTech.

Space mirror history

In the early 1990s, Russian scientists worked on a wild plan to turn night into day. They built a giant mirror. Famed aerospace engineer Vladimir Syromyatnikov designed the system, which originally grew out of early Soviet research into solar sails.

Eventually, priorities shifted. Rather than just propelling spacecraft, planners wanted to boost productivity in dimly lit regions. They hoped to help workers in remote areas like Siberia. The first test model never left the ground, but the next prototype made history when it reached orbit.

This new model, called Znamya 2, weighed under four kilograms. It was incredibly light. On February 4, 1993, the ultra-thin, aluminum-coated plastic disc successfully unfolded in space and beamed a four-kilometer-wide spotlight onto Europe just before dawn. It proved that artificial lighting from space was indeed possible.

Modern cosmic ambition

For six minutes, the artificial light glided across the darkened planet. It worked. According to the Polish technology outlet WPTech, cosmonauts on the Mir station watched the faint circle move below, while observers on Earth noted a brief flash of brightness despite heavy clouds.

But the success did not last. A larger follow-up mirror, Znamya 2.5, was severely damaged during a deployment attempt in 1999. The experiment ended in failure. So, the team abandoned the project entirely and canceled all future launches.

Now, a private American startup is bringing the concept back. WPTech reported that the US Federal Communications Commission recently approved Reflect Orbital to launch its own mirror satellite. They eventually want 50,000 of these devices orbiting the Earth.

Still, astronomers are deeply concerned about light pollution and ruined night skies. They worry the bright reflections will disrupt vital scientific research. Scientific discovery is at stake.

Sources: WPTech