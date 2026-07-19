Government unveils midnight social media limits for teenagers: Critics target loophole

The UK government has announced plans to introduce new online safety measures for teenagers. The proposals would change how major platforms operate overnight and place fresh responsibilities on technology companies.

Social media platforms used by 16- and 17-year-olds in the UK could be set to restrict access between midnight and 6am under government plans designed to reduce late-night use.

Unlike a complete ban, the overnight limit would operate as a default setting that account holders could disable. Ministers also want platforms to remove features such as autoplay and endless scrolling for this age group, arguing that these changes could help reduce disruption caused by excessive use, writes the BBC.

The approach has attracted criticism from people who believe stronger restrictions are needed. Ellen Roome, whose 14-year-old son Jools Sweeney died in 2022 after what she believes was an online challenge, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the proposal was “not good enough” because teenagers could simply switch the setting off.

The government says the measures form part of a wider effort to improve online safety. The plans are separate from a previously announced ban covering a range of social media platforms for children under 16.

Apps or devices: who should enforce rules?

A major part of the debate is whether responsibility should fall on individual platforms or on the devices people use to access them.

Meta has previously argued that age verification should be handled at device level rather than requiring each social media company to develop its own system.

The British broadcaster also reports that Apple has introduced device-based age checks for users of iPhones and iPads running the latest operating software.

Supporters of device-level measures argue that one verification system could apply across multiple services, rather than forcing users and companies to repeat the same process across different apps.

Baroness Beeban Kidron, a British filmmaker, independent member of the House of Lords and prominent campaigner for children’s online safety, said the focus should not be on stopping young people from using technology, but on preventing companies from exposing them to harmful digital features.

The government has also said it wants artificial intelligence chatbot providers to introduce safeguards for under-18s, including regular breaks during use. Officials say these steps are intended to address wider concerns about how young people interact with digital services.

Experts warn of unintended consequences

Some specialists have questioned whether an overnight restriction could create problems for teenagers who rely on online platforms for support.

Professor Sonia Livingstone, an expert in children’s digital rights at the London School of Economics, said restrictions on companies sending notifications during the night could be useful, but warned that blocking access completely might prevent some young people from reaching trusted sources of help.

Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza said young people should be listened to and argued that many do not want an outright ban, but do want protection from features such as infinite scrolling.

The Molly Rose Foundation also criticised the government’s approach as incomplete, arguing that children’s online safety requires a broader strategy rather than separate announcements.

The government aims to present the proposals to Parliament by the end of 2026, with the measures intended to take effect alongside the under-16 social media restrictions in spring 2027.

Officials have decided not to restrict virtual private networks for now, saying they can be important for privacy, minority groups and whistle-blowers. Government research found limited evidence that large numbers of children were using VPNs to bypass age checks.

Source: BBC, The Molly Rose Foundation