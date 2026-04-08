Hollywood icon revives controversy over Melania outfit

A past fashion moment from the Trump era has resurfaced after one of Hollywood’s most respected actors weighed in. The comment, made during a high-profile interview, has reignited debate around symbolism and public messaging.

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The discussion comes years after the original incident sparked global backlash.

Old moment returns

According to The Independent, Meryl Streep criticized Melania Trump’s widely debated “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket during a Vogue interview.

The conversation took place with Vogue editor Anna Wintour and was moderated by filmmaker Greta Gerwig ahead of the release of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

Streep pointed to the jacket as a significant public statement made during Melania Trump’s time as First Lady.

Controversial visit

The jacket drew intense attention in June 2018 when Melania wore it during a visit to a facility housing migrant children.

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The trip occurred at a time of heightened tensions over U.S.-Mexico border policies, particularly family separations.

Images of the slogan quickly spread online, triggering widespread criticism and debate over its meaning.

Message debated

Streep described the choice as a “powerful message,” highlighting how it was perceived in the broader political and social context.

Melania Trump later responded to the backlash, saying the wording was directed at critics and the media rather than the children she visited.

She reiterated that explanation in her 2024 memoir, maintaining that the message had been misunderstood.

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Renewed attention

The renewed focus on the jacket underscores how symbolic moments from past administrations continue to draw scrutiny.

Streep’s remarks have brought the episode back into public conversation, particularly as discussions around leadership, image, and messaging remain central in political discourse.

Sources: The Independent