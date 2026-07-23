House passes military bill and advances new stock trading rules

Before lawmakers pack their bags for a long summer break, the halls of Congress usually turn into a pressure cooker.

Big spending promises, heated debates, and tight deadlines clash as leaders push major legislation through the door. This week, a massive military package stood right in the center of the storm, reports NPR.

Funding the military

House Republicans pushed a $1.1 trillion defense bill through the chamber in a tight 216 to 212 vote right before starting a month-long recess. NPR reported that six Democrats joined the GOP majority to pass the annual policy measure, which now moves to the Senate.

Republicans called the bill “a generational investment in America’s national defense” that “builds the fighting force of the future by prioritizing innovation, lethality, and readiness.”

Democratic leaders strongly rejected that argument. Representative Adam Smith warned that “The problem with this year’s defense authorization bill is that it comes with the inclusion of $1.15 trillion in discretionary spending,” adding that “I cannot and do not support meeting these needs by making massive cuts to critically important domestic programs and slashing taxes.”

Mounting war costs

The fierce policy debate comes as conflict with Iran intensifies. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that the ongoing war effort has already cost taxpayers $37.5 billion.

Tragedy has struck American forces. Eighteen service members have died. Nearly 500 others have suffered injuries in the fighting, while gas prices across the nation have climbed past four dollars a gallon.

House leaders also advanced a separate $95 billion budget blueprint using special reconciliation rules. That framework sets aside more than $70 billion for the war, along with $12 billion in assistance for farmers.

Stock trade debate

In a separate move, lawmakers voted 232 to 198 to approve new limits on personal stock trading for sitting members of Congress.

The legislation stops lawmakers from buying new individual stocks while serving in office. However, members can still keep existing shares, collect dividend payouts, and sell holdings with public disclosure.

Good government groups and most Democrats criticized the measure, pointing to major loopholes that still allow politicians to profit from their positions.

Sources: NPR