Trump’s tariffs come back to bite him as Canada cancels joint celebration

Officials completely scrapped plans for a shared ceremony.

Sharing a massive physical border usually means learning to work closely with the neighbors next door.

Massive building projects depend on that goodwill to get finished properly.

But sometimes, a sudden political dispute ruins the party right before the grand ribbon gets cut.

Scrapping the party

The Canadian government just canceled a major joint celebration with the United States. Officials completely scrapped plans for a shared ceremony to open a brand new border bridge at the end of July.

This abrupt cancellation directly follows a sudden move by President Donald Trump. On Monday, his administration announced fresh customs duties on a wide variety of Canadian goods.

Canadian leaders quickly decided they no longer wanted to share a global stage with their neighbors. Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson confirmed the shift in a Tuesday evening statement, according to AFP cited by Hotnews.

“Given the new trade threats, it would not be appropriate to hold a celebratory event between the two countries,” Robertson stated.

A solo celebration

Instead of a joint gathering, Ottawa will throw its own exclusive event with citizens on July 24. Regular traffic will finally start rolling across the crossing three days later.

The structure connects Ontario to Michigan. It stretches roughly two and a half kilometers across the water. But instead of uniting the countries, the project has actually sparked deep political tensions recently.

The timeline faced numerous hurdles. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney initially promised a June opening. Unfortunately, American technical issues pushed the final date back repeatedly.

Fighting over funds

Money remains a huge sticking point. The crossing is named after ice hockey legend Gordie Howe, and it cost roughly four billion euros to build. Canada paid the entire construction bill out of its own pocket.

Despite covering the costs, Canada faces a steep financial penalty. For the next fifteen years, they must surrender half of the net revenues generated by the bridge, according to Agerpres.

The money flows directly into a special economic development fund. Crucially, the American government exclusively controls this account.

This unusual arrangement caused major friction earlier this year. Back in February, Trump demanded the United States own “at least half of it” despite contributing nothing to the construction. Now, Carney warns his cabinet will explore “all options” to fight the looming tariff threats.

Sources: Hotnews, AFP, Agerpres