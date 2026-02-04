Russia says war will continue unless Kyiv cedes Donbas

Moscow delivered a stark message during the peace talks.

Russia made clear that fighting would continue unless its demands are met.

The warning came as diplomatic efforts resumed in the Gulf.

Talks in Abu Dhabi

Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began a second round of direct, U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, aiming to advance efforts to end the war launched by Russia in 2022, according to AFP and Reuters.

The two-day meetings follow weeks of shuttle diplomacy and come amid continued fighting on the ground.

Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov said on Telegram that the talks had begun in a trilateral format involving Kyiv, Washington and Moscow.

Despite repeated contacts, positions remain far apart on the core issues.

Kremlin ultimatum

During the talks, the Kremlin said it would continue its military offensive until Ukraine accepts Russia’s conditions.

“As long as the Kiev regime has not made the appropriate decision, the special military operation will continue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said Russia’s position was well known to both Ukrainian and American negotiators and had not changed.

His remarks effectively suggested that Moscow expects Kyiv to concede in order to end the war.

Reuters quoted Peskov as saying Russian troops would keep fighting until Ukraine makes “decisions” that could bring the conflict to a close.

Moscow’s demands

One of Russia’s key conditions, described by the Kremlin as “very important,” is the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the areas of Donbas they still control, AFP reported.

Moscow wants Kyiv to pull its troops out of the entire Donetsk region, including heavily fortified cities, as a prerequisite for any agreement.

Russia also insists on resolving the status of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which lies in Russian-occupied territory.

Ukraine has rejected these demands, arguing that the conflict should be frozen along the current front line without unilateral withdrawals.

War and skepticism

Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukraine’s territory, including Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine seized before and after the 2022 invasion.

Military analysts estimate that Russian forces expanded their control by about 1.5% of Ukraine’s territory by early 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia used a recent U.S.-backed ceasefire on energy infrastructure to stockpile ammunition, before launching a major missile and drone attack this week.

Residents of Kyiv told Reuters they were doubtful the Abu Dhabi talks would produce a breakthrough.

Polls show most Ukrainians oppose any deal that would formally cede territory to Russia.

Sources: AFP, Reuters, Agerpres