The new epstein files reveal just how wide his circle really was

Officials say more documents are still coming, ensuring that the Epstein saga, years after his death, remains far from over.

The latest release of millions of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein has once again thrust some of the world’s most powerful figures into the spotlight. Presidents, billionaires, celebrities, academics, and political operatives all appear across emails, calendars, photos, and draft messages.

The Justice Department’s disclosure has reignited outrage, confusion, and scrutiny. While inclusion in the files does not imply wrongdoing, the breadth of Epstein’s connections is striking and often unsettling.

Outrage from victims and unanswered questions

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Beyond the famous names, Epstein’s victims reacted with horror after unredacted nude images briefly appeared online before being removed. Reporting first published by The New York Times described the renewed trauma caused by the release.

Bill gates and the draft messages of betrayal

Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

The relationship between Bill Gates and Epstein has long drawn attention, and newly released drafts only deepen the mystery. Saved in Epstein’s email account, the undated 2013 messages read like raw, stream-of-consciousness reflections.

They reference business disputes, marital strain between Gates and Melinda Gates, concerns about a sexually transmitted disease, and fears that a public divorce could damage the Gates Foundation. A Gates spokesperson called the claims “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

Elon musk and the ‘wildest party’ email

FotoField / Shutterstock.com

Elon Musk has said he rejected Epstein’s invitations, but emails from 2012 complicate that narrative. In one exchange, Epstein asks how many people would need helicopter transport to his island.

Musk replied that it would be just himself and then-wife Talulah Riley, asking which night would have the “wildest party.” Musk later insisted he never attended Epstein’s island or any party there and has called for prosecutions of those who committed crimes.

howard lutnick and directions to the island

Daniel Torok, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Howard Lutnick, now serving as commerce secretary under Donald Trump, appears in messages seeking coordinates to Epstein’s private island in December 2012. Lutnick was traveling by boat with his wife, children, and friends and discussed meeting Epstein for meals.

A spokesperson said Lutnick’s interactions were limited, occurred in the presence of his wife, and involved no wrongdoing.

Richard branson and the ‘bring your harem’ line

Chatham House, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson emerges in a 2013 email telling Epstein he would be happy to meet “as long as you bring your harem!” The comment sparked backlash once released publicly.

Branson’s spokesperson said the phrase referred to adult staff members and was language Epstein himself had used. Branson later expressed support for justice for Epstein’s victims and said he would never have engaged had he known the full facts.

norway’s royal and political connections

Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock.com

The files also touch Norway’s elite. Epstein referenced hosting former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland, head of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, at his New York home.

Jagland and Crown Princess Mette-Marit both exchanged emails with Epstein and later acknowledged showing poor judgment in maintaining those contacts.

Steve tisch and explicit exchanges

Tabooty, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch asked Epstein whether a woman he met at Epstein’s home was a professional or a “civilian.” Epstein later promised a “present” and described another woman as “exotic.”

Tisch said he regrets the association, never visited Epstein’s island, and exchanged emails only about adult women, philanthropy, and investments. The NFL has said it will review the matter.

Larry Summers and gossip about trump

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Former Harvard president and Treasury secretary Larry Summers appears in emails from 2017 in which he and Epstein mocked President Donald Trump’s intelligence. Epstein wrote, “Your world does not understand how dumb he really is.”

Summers has said he is “deeply ashamed” of continuing to communicate with Epstein and denied knowledge of being named in an early draft of Epstein’s will.

Peter Attia’s chummy correspondence

Foto: YouTube

Anti-aging influencer Peter Attia exchanged hundreds of emails with Epstein and admitted the friendship was not something he could share publicly. The messages included crude jokes and discussions about Epstein victims identified in reporting.

Attia said he was not involved in criminal activity but apologized for emails he described as “embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible.”

Katie Couric and the ‘ROCKIN’ lasagna

Microgen/shutterstock.com

Journalist Katie Couric appears in friendly emails thanking Epstein for dinner in 2010, praising a “ROCKIN” lasagna served to an eclectic group. Epstein later expressed disappointment that she declined another invitation.

Couric later described the atmosphere at Epstein’s home as “creepy” in her memoir and said she should have done more research. She declined further comment after the new release.

Martha Stewart, Woody Allen, and dinner invites

David Shankbone, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Emails show Epstein’s assistant arranging contact between Epstein and Martha Stewart and later inviting her to a dinner with Woody Allen and Soon Yi. Calendar entries suggest Stewart may have met Epstein while in St. Croix.

It remains unclear whether she attended later gatherings. A spokesperson for Stewart did not respond to requests for comment.

power brokers, filmmakers, and political operators

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department, Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

The files also include references to Bret Ratner, Steve Bannon, Sergey Brin, Josh Harris, Deepak Chopra, and others. Photos, texts, and meeting invitations reveal how Epstein continued to circulate among elites even after his conviction.

From gossip about tariffs to breakfast meetings with billionaires, the documents paint a disturbing picture of access, influence, and poor judgment that continues to reverberate.