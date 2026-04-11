How much screen time is too much for kids?

New advice on children’s screen use is prompting debate among parents trying to balance daily life with healthy habits.

Others are reading now

While experts warn of risks linked to excessive use, they stress that not all screen time is harmful, reports the BBC.

New recommendations

The UK Department for Education advises limiting screen time to no more than one hour per day for children under five.

For those under two, screens should largely be avoided except for shared, interactive use.

The guidance comes as screen exposure has become nearly universal, with government figures suggesting most children are using devices daily by age two.

Development concerns

Experts say early childhood is a critical period for growth, with around 90% of brain development happening before age five.

Also read

High levels of screen use have been linked to delays in language, social and emotional development, as well as sleep and health issues.

Research cited by the BBC found children exposed to around five hours of screen time daily used significantly fewer words than those with limited exposure.

Why it matters

Specialists emphasise that interaction with people plays a central role in early learning.

“Your brain has a built-in ‘seeking system’,” speech and language therapist Janet Cooper said, explaining that children develop curiosity and understanding through human engagement.

Environmental factors, including fast-paced digital content, can overstimulate young children and affect how they process the world around them.

Also read

Practical steps

Parents are encouraged to model healthy habits, as children tend to mirror adult behaviour.

Putting devices away during meals and before bedtime, and replacing screen use with conversation, play or reading, can help reduce reliance on screens.

Professor Danielle Matthews highlighted the value of everyday interaction, suggesting parents talk to children during routine activities to support language development.

Not all bad

Despite concerns, experts caution against viewing screens as entirely negative.

“Very small or moderate amounts of screen time, particularly for children over two, doesn’t seem to be harmful,” said Professor Pasco Fearon.

Also read

Educational programmes, such as those designed to support learning and language, may even offer benefits when used appropriately.

Finding balance

Ultimately, specialists say the focus should be on balance rather than strict rules.

Shared viewing, age-appropriate content and mindful use are seen as key to minimising harm.

As Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson noted, the guidance reflects a precautionary approach in an evolving area of research.

Sources: BBC