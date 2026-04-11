Struggling Putin risks own borders in order to expand forces in Ukraine

Zelenskyy says, Russia is using its own stategic reserve to boost numbers in Ukraine.

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Russia is stepping up its troop deployment in Ukraine, drawing from deeper reserves as fighting continues along the front line.

Ukrainian officials say the move reflects mounting pressure on Moscow’s campaign, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the buildup signals a Russian willingness to sacrifice the security of its own borders in order to continue the war.

Growing troop levels

In a conversation with journalists, which Zelenskyy posted a summary of on X, the Ukrainian leader said Russian forces in Ukraine continue to increase despite heavy monthly losses.

According to him, Ukrainian troops are eliminating roughly as many soldiers as Russia mobilizes, yet overall numbers keep rising.

“We believe they are increasing their force by bringing in troops from the strategic reserve,” he said.

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He added that Kyiv has reviewed the situation with top military leaders, including Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, focusing on responses to the expansion.

Risks for Moscow

Zelenskyy argued that shifting troops from reserves could weaken Russia’s defensive posture elsewhere.

“We believe this is a risky step for the Russians, because by doing this they are weakening their borders with other states, and the situation there is difficult for them. But they went ahead with it anyway,” he said.

Ukrainian officials have also examined updated Russian operational plans. “They want to capture Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk by the end of April. That is impossible, but this is not the first time they have set such deadlines for themselves,” Zelenskyy said.

Doubts over objectives

Zelenskyy noted coordination with British intelligence, which he said shares Kyiv’s skepticism. “I have already spoken about meetings with British intelligence. We have a trusting relationship with them. They also do not see the Russians having the capability to do this,” he said.

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He previously stated that fully occupying Donbas could cost Russia between 300,000 and 1 million lives, adding Ukraine will not withdraw. Zelenskyy suggested President Vladimir Putin may seek diplomatic avenues, including talks with the United States, to frame the war as a victory amid mounting losses.

Sources: Reuters, AP, BBC, United24Media, statements from Volodomyr Zelenskyy on X