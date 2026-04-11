Swine fever outbreak hits Spain’s pork industry hard

Spain’s vast pork sector is under pressure after an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) triggered export bans and falling prices.

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Farmers warn the crisis could have lasting consequences for one of Europe’s most valuable agricultural industries.

Industry under strain

According to BBC reporting, Spain’s pork sector, valued at around €25bn, has already suffered losses exceeding €600m since the outbreak began.

Export markets including the United States, Japan and Mexico have halted imports, while others have imposed regional restrictions.

For farmers, the impact has been immediate. “Each pig we sell for slaughter has lost about €30 to €40 of its value compared to before the outbreak,” said Catalan farmer Jordi Saltiveri.

Virus threat

ASF is highly contagious among pigs and wild boar, though it poses no risk to humans.

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The current outbreak was first identified near Barcelona after an infected wild boar was discovered in a nearby natural park.

Authorities say wild boar populations, which have grown significantly in recent years, are a major factor in the spread of the disease.

Containment efforts

Regional officials have launched an aggressive response to limit transmission.

Measures include restricting access to affected areas, culling wild boar and deploying drones and cameras to monitor animal movement.

“We have to use all the resources available to defend our industry, our economy, our farming sector and farmers,” said Catalonia’s agriculture minister Òscar Ordeig.

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So far, thousands of animals have been culled as part of efforts to reduce the boar population.

Economic fallout

The outbreak has sharply reduced demand for Spanish pork abroad, particularly in key export regions.

In Catalonia alone, exports fell 17% in January compared to the previous year.

Industry groups warn that recovery could take time, as countries typically require a full year without new cases before lifting restrictions.

Uncertain outlook

While some farmers remain confident that strict biosecurity measures will protect their herds, others fear the response has been too slow.

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“Farmers across Spain are now paying the cost of ASF,” industry representatives said, warning against prolonged disruption.

For now, Spain’s pork industry faces a race against time to contain the outbreak and restore confidence at home and abroad.

Sources: BBC