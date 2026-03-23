“I warned you” Putin ally says Europe crisis is imminent

Warnings of an energy shock in Europe are intensifying amid rising tensions over global oil supply.

A senior Russian figure has now issued a stark prediction about how soon the impact could hit.

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Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund and an adviser to Vladimir Putin, said an economic crisis in the EU and UK could emerge within weeks, according to Business Insider.

His comments come as governments across Europe weigh contingency plans linked to potential fuel shortages.

Crisis warning

Dmitriev pointed to recent discussions in the UK, where authorities are considering measures such as fuel rationing and lower speed limits, as reported by The Guardian.

Posting on X, he claimed such steps signal deeper problems ahead, arguing shortages are becoming unavoidable across parts of Europe.

“Fuel rationing is inevitable in the UK and the EU,” he wrote.

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Mounting pressure

His remarks follow disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

Some European countries have already begun introducing precautionary measures. Slovakia and Slovenia, for example, have announced limits on fuel sales.

Dmitriev argued that these developments show earlier warnings are materialising, adding online that “Reality bites” as governments confront supply concerns.

Political divide

The Russian official blamed European policies restricting access to Russian energy, saying officials had turned away from what he described as affordable supply options.

He also criticised Western media coverage, claiming it does not fully reflect the scale of the situation.

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According to Dmitriev, the most severe phase of disruption could arrive within two to three weeks.

Western response

Recent US moves to temporarily ease some restrictions on Russian oil have drawn criticism from European leaders.

European Council President Antonio Costa warned such steps could affect regional security, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said returning to Russian fossil fuels would be a “strategic mistake”.

The debate highlights ongoing divisions over how to balance energy security with political and security concerns.

Sources: Business Insider, The Guardian