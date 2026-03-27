ICE deports dozens of Ukrainians from the US straight to the front line

The United States stepped up deportations under President Donald Trump’s administration,

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There was no concerns about the fate of those sent back.

For some Ukrainians, returning home does not mean safety, but the possibility of being sent straight to the front line.

New reports suggest this is already happening.

Deportations rise

Following Trump’s return to office, US authorities have expanded deportation efforts.

While officials say the focus is on serious offenders, reports indicate that people without major criminal records are also being removed.

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According to CNN cited by Onet, Ukrainians are among those affected.

Ukraine’s ongoing war has created a severe shortage of manpower.

Under Ukrainian law, men aged 25 to 60 can be mobilised, and authorities say around 2 million people are wanted for draft evasion.

Those returning from abroad may face immediate attention from conscription officials.

From return to front

CNN reports that some deported Ukrainians are taken directly from arrival points to recruitment centres.

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A group of 45 men deported last year were first flown to Poland before being transported to the Ukrainian border.

Of those, 24 were reportedly wanted for military service and were immediately sent to conscription offices.

One deportee, a tattoo artist identified as Dundyk, described being detained by US immigration officers despite having legal status.

“They got out of the car, they already had my photo. I didn’t even see the judge because they immediately sent me to jail. Even though I had legal status there,” he told CNN.

He said deportees were kept in handcuffs until they crossed into Ukraine.

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Sources: CNN, Onet News