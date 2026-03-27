Epstein tase triggers rare shift inside Nobel committee

Fresh disclosures tied to Jeffrey Epstein have put Norway’s Nobel Committee in an unfamiliar position: explaining how it operates behind the scenes. The scrutiny comes as investigations into high-profile figures continue, prompting questions not only about individuals but about how insulated the Peace Prize process really is.

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The Norwegian Nobel Committee, appointed by the Norwegian parliament, decides the Peace Prize each year. It traditionally works with a high degree of confidentiality, rarely publishing details about members’ external ties or benefits.

That discretion has long been defended as necessary. But past calls from lawmakers for more openness never fully translated into reform. The latest developments appear to have shifted that balance.

Reporting by the Polish outlet WP Wiadomości highlights how newly released Epstein-related material has intensified political pressure in Norway, forcing a closer look at oversight mechanisms that had largely gone unchallenged.

Committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes acknowledged the strain in comments to Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten:

“Questions about conflicts of interest and connections have recently undermined trust in the institution that has administered the world’s most prestigious peace prize for over 125 years.”

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Under investigation

Focus has fallen on Thorbjørn Jagland, the Committee’s former chair and a former Norwegian prime minister and foreign minister. The Polish news site reports that police are examining allegations of “serious corruption,” including financial links to Epstein.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, according to CNN. The Committee has indicated it will wait for both the police inquiry and a parliamentary review before deciding on any response.

The same set of documents also referenced Epstein’s contact with other Norwegian figures, including diplomat Terje Roed-Larsen and former foreign minister Boerge Brende. Mentions of Crown Princess Mette-Marit have added further sensitivity to the situation.

Rules change

Frydnes said the Committee will begin publishing records of members’ gifts, affiliations and travel, with details to appear on the Nobel Institute’s website.

The disclosures will include benefits received outside official roles, alongside tighter documentation requirements. “We should have done this earlier,” Frydnes said in the Aftenposten interview.

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For a body that has historically guarded internal information, the move stands out. The changes are being introduced while investigations are still ongoing, and their impact may depend on what those inquiries ultimately uncover.

Sources: WP Wiadomości, Aftenposten, CNN