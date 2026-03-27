Experts blame Putin’s war as student violence surges in Russia

Russian society has undergone a visible shift, with military themes becoming more present in everyday life.

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From public messaging to education, references to war and patriotism have increasingly shaped how younger generations are taught and socialised.

Experts now warn that this growing atmosphere may be having unintended consequences.

Rising violence

Across Russia, a series of recent incidents has highlighted a sharp increase in school violence.

In one case, a boy in the Moscow region fatally stabbed a classmate on the way to school. In others, students have carried out attacks involving firearms, knives and improvised weapons.

According to data cited by The Moscow Times, nearly half of all recorded school attacks since 2000 have occurred in the past five years.

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Psychologist Yury Lapshin described the trend as steady and accelerating, warning that violence is no longer isolated but becoming more frequent.

Unlike earlier cases, many of these incidents are not random but targeted, often involving personal conflicts that escalate inside increasingly controlled school environments.

Schools under pressure

Experts say tighter security and surveillance have changed how violence unfolds rather than preventing it.

Schools have become more closed spaces, with students rarely allowed to leave during the day and most areas monitored by cameras.

“In the past, someone could say: ‘Let’s go outside and talk.’ Now everything happens inside the school,” Lapshin explained.

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At the same time, psychologists point to mounting pressure within the system.

Overworked teachers, limited support for students and strained relationships between staff and pupils have created an environment where tensions can build unchecked.

In some cases, educators themselves contribute to the problem through harsh discipline or humiliation, further isolating vulnerable students.

War in the classroom

Specialists link the surge in violence to the broader normalisation of war in Russian society since the invasion of Ukraine.

Military themes have become increasingly prominent in schools, with lessons, presentations and visits from soldiers reinforcing a narrative that frames conflict as both heroic and necessary.

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“Militaristic discourse is becoming more and more popular,” Lapshin said, adding that war is often presented as a legitimate way to resolve problems.

Former school videographer Pavel Talankin, whose film documented these changes, described how classrooms were filled with war-related materials and demonstrations involving real weapons.

While not all students directly imitate what they see, experts warn that repeated exposure can desensitise them to violence and reshape how they respond to conflict.

“There is a lot of war in society,” Lapshin said. “And if there is a lot of it in society, there will be a lot of it in people’s heads.”

Sources: The Moscow Times