Zelenskyy accuses Russia of shocking “blackmail” plot against US

Allegations of behind-the-scenes pressure tactics are emerging as tensions between global powers intensify. Ukraine’s president has accused Moscow of attempting to influence Washington through a covert proposal.

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The claim adds a new dimension to the already complex geopolitical landscape.

According to Reuters, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia sought to use intelligence cooperation with Iran as leverage over the United States. He alleged Moscow offered to halt intelligence sharing with Tehran if Washington agreed to stop providing intelligence to Ukraine.

“I have reports from our intelligence services showing that Russia is doing this and saying: ‘I will not pass on intelligence to Iran if America stops passing intelligence to Ukraine.’ Isn’t that blackmail? Absolutely,” Zelenskyy said.

Intelligence tensions

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence has what he described as “irrefutable” evidence that Russia continues to share military information with Iran, although he did not provide further details.

He also noted that some Iranian drones used in attacks against US forces and allies in the Middle East contained Russian-made components.

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Russia has denied supporting Iran in its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. According to Reuters, Washington has said it received similar assurances directly from Moscow earlier this month.

Wider implications

Ukraine has long faced attacks from Iranian-designed Shahed drones since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022. Zelenskyy said Kyiv is now working with several Gulf countries to counter similar threats.

He identified Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar as partners in efforts to defend against drone strikes.

Looking ahead

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine hopes to secure longer-term agreements with Gulf states, potentially funding the production of drone interception systems or supplying additional air defense missiles.

The claims highlight growing overlap between conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as rising concerns over the use of intelligence as a geopolitical bargaining tool.

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Sources: Reuters