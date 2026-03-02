“I’m afraid to fly to Dubai, it’s a war zone”: Tourists caught in Middle East conflict

British tourists stranded as Middle East conflict disrupts flights.

Others are reading now

Explosions in the night sky and cancelled flights have left tourists stranded and fearful as conflict escalate across parts of the Middle East.

Jo Hummel, who is stuck in Doha with her family, told Sky News that drones were exploding above the hotel where they were staying.

“I had to wake the kids up in the morning because drones were exploding in the sky above us, and we have big windows. It’s pretty scary. As a mother, I’m scared to death and I’m trying to stay calm but also organized,” she said.

Her family’s flight back to London was cancelled.

Although the airline provided accommodation, she said the uncertainty over when they might return home has added to the strain.

Also read

“I don’t think anything will leave until it’s safe,” she told the broadcaster.

Flights cancelled and plans in limbo

The disruption is not limited to Qatar.

Frankie Thatcher, an English traveller stranded in Kuala Lumpur after his connecting flight to Dubai was cancelled, said he no longer feels confident about continuing his journey.

“I’m scared to fly to Dubai at the moment because I perceive it as an active war zone. I feel more helpless than ever,” he said, according to Sky News.

Thatcher also described difficulties contacting his airline.

Also read

“I open 15 minutes before my scheduled flight tomorrow, so I’m stuck until then with no answer. The line they asked me to call is not active after hours. Requests for food and water were denied,” he said.

Sources: Sky News.