“We shouldn’t have started with Ukraine”: Russia’s elite openly regret Ukraine war

Questions are being raised not only abroad but, increasingly, inside Russia’s own elite circles.

A prominent Ukrainian businessman says the mood among some in Moscow has shifted markedly.

A strategic errror

Viktor Pinchuk claims members of Russia’s upper ranks now acknowledge that launching the invasion was a major strategic error.

Speaking at the “YES” event marking the fourth anniversary of the war, Pinchuk said he had recently held conversations with long-time acquaintances from Russia.

According to LA.LV, which cited remarks made at the gathering, Pinchuk said his contacts are openly questioning the Kremlin’s decision to confront the West through its assault on Ukraine.

Private doubts emerge

Pinchuk said the same message keeps resurfacing in those discussions.

“The Kremlin made a grave mistake in choosing Ukraine as the target of the attack. If the target had been different, Putin could have achieved much greater results.”

He suggested that, within certain circles, there is recognition that the war has brought heavy political and economic costs without delivering the expected strategic gains.

Historic moment

At the same time, Pinchuk described the conflict as a defining chapter for Ukraine.

“This one percent is probably the most important in the history of Ukraine. We are already very close, both to membership in the European Union and to receiving particularly strong security guarantees,” Pinchuk said.

He argued that the four years of full-scale war represent only a fraction of Ukraine’s longer struggle to break free from Russian influence. <h2>Broader context</h2>

Pinchuk did not name the Russian figures he had spoken with, and there has been no public comment from the Kremlin in response to his remarks.

Sources: LA.LV, remarks by Viktor Pinchuk at the YES event