‘They feel no fear’: Pink drug turns Russian troops into ‘biological robots,’ Ukraine claims

A new Russian offensive may be taking shape in eastern Ukraine

Others are reading now

Ukrainian analysts warn that Moscow is concentrating significant forces for a renewed attempt to seize the last major cities under Kyiv’s control in Donetsk region.

According to Euromaidan Press, Russian forces are preparing an advance toward Sloviansk from the east, potentially as weather conditions improve.

The key objective is believed to be Sloviansk and neighboring Kramatorsk, described as the last major urban strongholds held by Ukraine in the western part of the region.

Military analysis group DeepState reports that more than 100,000 Russian troops have been mobilized for the effort.

A central obstacle stands in their way: Hill 207, a fortified Ukrainian position south of the ruins of Siversk and roughly 25 kilometers east of Sloviansk.

Also read

Battle for hill 207

Control of the area could determine whether Russian troops can press directly toward Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the east, or whether they would need to advance from the direction of Pokrovsk, further south.

The Ukrainian 10th Mountain Brigade is entrenched on Hill 207 and has so far resisted repeated pressure.

The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies warned:

“Preventing the enemy’s summer offensive will lead to a prolonged loss of offensive capabilities, depletion of resources, and provide a real chance to end the war.”

Recent Russian attempts to encircle the position included advances by the 88th Tank and Motorized Infantry Brigade toward the village of Riznykivka.

Also read

The village was reportedly captured in early February, but military observer Thorkill said the units then stalled, adding:

“The exhausted Russian units effectively went on the defensive there.”

Claims of ‘pink substance’

Separately, Ukrainian platoon commander Tetiana Chornovol alleged that some Russian infantry are being given what she described as a pink substance before combat.

“We noticed that the prisoners showed us a pink substance, administered to the soldiers before they take up their positions,” she said.

“After they take it, they feel a surge of energy, they no longer feel cold, fear or pain. This allows them to act like machines.”

Also read

Chornovol claimed the substance enables troops to continue fighting despite injuries, though she said many do not survive prolonged exertion.

Drone warfare intensifie

She described incidents in which multiple drones were required to stop small groups of advancing soldiers.

“A grenade thrown by a Mavic explodes a meter behind him, and he, like a zombie, continues walking without blinking,” Chornovol said.

Reuters and other international outlets have not independently verified the claims regarding the alleged substance.

Fighting continues along a 1,200-kilometre front as both sides seek to gain advantage ahead of the expected summer campaign.

Also read

Sources: Euromaidan Press, DeepState, Ziare.com