PHOTO: Barron Trump steals attention after State of the Union appearance

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was meant to command attention. Instead, much of the conversation shifted to a family photo.

On February 24 in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump delivered a one hour and 47-minute address, focusing on what he described as an economic “turnaround for the ages,” immigration enforcement and foreign policy priorities as midterm elections approach.

Yet on social media, discussion quickly turned away from policy and toward Barron Trump.

Photo sparks buzz

Ivanka Trumpshar ed a group photo on X before the address, showing herself with Donald Jr. and Tiffany along with their partners. Barron, who turns 20 on March 20, stood at the edge of the group.

The NYU Stern student, the only child of Donald and Melania Trump, appeared noticeably taller than the rest of the family.

Barron has largely stayed out of the political spotlight compared to his older siblings, but public appearances often generate curiosity.

Online users soon began speculating about his height, with reports such as the Palm Beach Post estimating he stands between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-9.

Online reactions

At that height, Barron would be taller than his father, who is listed at 6-foot-2 on his driver’s license, and his mother, who is reported to be 5-foot-11.

Commenters reacted with surprise and humor. “Please, someone tell Barron his tie is too short,” one user wrote under Ivanka’s post.

Another added, “Yo they don’t make XXXXXL ties. He’s so damn tall. Unreal!”

“Holy cow! Barron is a giant!” one person commented, while another joked, “Barron is 12 foot tall.”

Some also pointed out what they described as a rare smile from Barron in the image.

“Nice to see Barron smiling!” one user wrote.

Trump’s explanation

As renewed interest in Barron’s height circulated, Trump addressed the topic in a previous interview with the Irish Star.

“That’s how he got so tall; he only ate her food. I said you’re gonna be a basketball player. He said, well, ‘I like soccer, Dad,’ actually. I thought…at your height, I like basketball better, but you can’t talk them into everything,” Trump said in November 2024, referring to Melania Trump’s late mother, Amalia Knavs.

Melania Trump also spoke about her son during a January 2026 appearance on FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.

“He’s [an] incredible young man, we are very proud of him,” she said. “This time it’s very different because he’s 19 years old and first time, he was 10 years old. He understands politics, he gives advice to his father, we talk about it, so very different.”

Sources: Palm Beach Post, Irish Star, FOX Business Network.