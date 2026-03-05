Influencers threatened with jail over posting “misinformation” about Iran war

They could also face fines of up to $77,000.

Content creators in Dubai are being urged to exercise caution online after authorities warned that posts about the Iran conflict could lead to severe penalties, The Telegraph, GB News and Geo News reports.

Officials say publishing unverified information or content that harms public order may result in fines or even prison time.

Some influencers have already begun deleting footage after missile debris landed in parts of the city over the weekend.

Growing online caution

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates warned that social media users who share misinformation about the conflict involving Iran could face legal consequences.

According to the UAE’s public prosecution office, posts that threaten “public order”, “national unity” or the country’s reputation may result in penalties including jail sentences and fines reaching $77,000 (£58,000).

The warning also applies to people who share or repost unverified information online, even if they were not the original source.

In a statement released on Wednesday, officials stressed that spreading rumours could contribute to confusion and undermine stability, Geo News reports.

Influencers delete posts

Some social media figures appear to be removing content filmed during the incident.

One lifestyle influencer with millions of Instagram followers told The Telegraph she deleted video showing burning debris outside her apartment after witnessing a missile interception.

“The Dubai authorities want to control the narrative, that’s for sure. There are strict rules about what you can say here,” she said anonymously.

Visitors also warned

Campaign group Detained in Dubai said tourists and foreign residents may unknowingly violate the country’s strict social media laws.

Chief executive Radha Stirling warned that travellers complaining online about travel disruptions could risk prosecution.

“Visitors are particularly vulnerable because they often assume they are protected by their home country’s standards of free speech. They are not.”

“There is a real risk that well-meaning visitors stranded in the UAE will be inadvertently breaking the law,” she said.

Sources: The Telegraph, UAE Public Prosecution, Detained in Dubai, GB News, Geo News