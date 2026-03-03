Intelligence warns of possible attacks on US soil following war on Iran

The attack could come from Iran or one of its proxies.

Tensions are rising after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in weekend strikes attributed to Israel and the United States.

American officials are now assessing the potential for retaliation, both abroad and on US soil.

According to an intelligence assessment reviewed by Reuters, Iran and its affiliated groups could attempt targeted attacks in response to the killing.

Growing threat concerns

The February 28 assessment, prepared by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, said Iran and its proxies “probably” pose a threat of targeted attacks inside the United States. However, it judged that a large-scale physical assault remains unlikely.

The report cautioned that in the immediate term, pro-Iran “hacktivists” may launch low-level cyber operations against American networks. These could include website defacements and distributed denial-of-service attacks.

“Although a large-scale physical attack is unlikely, Iran and its proxies probably pose a persistent threat of targeted attacks in the Homeland, and will almost certainly escalate retaliatory actions — or calls to action – if reports of the Ayatollah’s death are confirmed,” the DHS report reviewed by Reuters said.

Conflict widens

The air conflict expanded on Monday. Israel struck targets in Lebanon following attacks by Hezbollah, while Iran sustained missile and drone launches toward Gulf countries hosting U.S. military bases.

In Texas, investigators probing a Sunday shooting at a bar in Austin that left at least two people dead said it was too soon to link the attack to the conflict. The suspected gunman, killed by police, was photographed wearing clothing bearing Iranian symbols, Reuters reported.

