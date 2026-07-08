Trump slammed over behavior at NATO summit as ‘biggest threat to WW3’

His language grew increasingly aggressive as the briefing continued.

High-stakes diplomatic meetings are typically defined by careful language and strict protocols.

But when standard decorum is cast aside, a routine press briefing can instantly morph into a global spectacle.

That unpredictability was on full display during a recent gathering of international allies.

Sudden escalation

President Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the alliance’s summit in Ankara, Turkey.

The Wednesday morning briefing was intended to address military burden-sharing and regional defense strategies, Sky News reported according to The Daily Irish

Instead, the live broadcast took a dramatic turn when Trump launched a fierce verbal assault against Iran. He revealed that the United States had launched a massive retaliatory military strike on Tuesday evening.

“We hit them very hard last night. I’d say 20-1, 20 times tougher. And I told them, ‘Every time you hit, we hit,’ but, of course, they’re dirty players,” Trump stated during the broadcast.

A bunch of scum

The language grew increasingly aggressive as the briefing continued. Trump made it clear that his hostility toward the Middle Eastern nation spans several years, claiming he had been at the top of their target list.

“And they’re a bunch of scum. They’re scum, so we don’t like them,” he said, according to Sky News. He also labeled the nation’s people dangerous, sick, and crazy.

He then claimed that Iran had killed thousands of American troops. However, official records cited by Sky News show the actual number is closer to 600 military personnel.

Graphic descriptions

The president then shifted to a highly graphic explanation of battlefield warfare. He chose to illustrate the horrors of conflict to the press by describing a specific explosive device.

“The roadside bomb is a bomb that goes off when you’re driving your little vehicle around, and it goes off, and you have no legs, no arms, and no face,” Trump told the reporters.

The unusually vivid description immediately sparked intense criticism online.

Viewers on social media platforms quickly slammed the rhetoric, with one labeling the president as “the biggest threat to World War III.” as one person said, “Omg this man should be in a straitjacket. Are Americans still thinking he’s the man to lead them? Unhinged. He’s the biggest threat to WW3.”

A second person then added, “Trump is such a lunatic. He’s gone from praising Iran to calling them scum.”

All of this followed a separate controversy from the previous day. On July 7, Trump irked alliance leaders by announcing that he still believes the United States should rule over Greenland.

Sources: Sky News, The Daily Irish