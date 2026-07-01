Internet erupts as RFK Jr. completely tanks fitness test

The 72-year-old health secretary confidently approached the pull-up bar.

Promoting public wellness often requires politicians to lead by example.

For fitness fanatics, these moments are a chance to shine. But a recent gathering quickly turned into an awkward viral blunder under the flashing lights of television cameras.

Bar room blunder

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced a wave of online mockery after his latest public appearance. The official struggled. He failed to complete a basic exercise demonstration despite his reputation as a fitness fanatic.

The incident occurred at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, according to NewsNation. Kennedy joined 75 children. They were celebrating the revival of the Presidential Fitness Test.

The 72-year-old health secretary confidently approached the pull-up bar. Cameras were rolling. Live television caught the exact moment things went completely off the rails for the cabinet member.

Kennedy grabbed the bar and started to lift himself up. Then, he bailed. He dropped straight back to the ground without completing a single repetition.

Internet trolls strike

Social media users pounced. Critics on X ruthlessly labeled him a fool and a weirdo for backing out so quickly.

“Dropped his left one and said nope, not today,” one online commenter wrote after watching the broadcast.

The awkward display shocked followers. Kennedy frequently shares his intense exercise routines, which usually generate significant online buzz.

Earlier this year, a bizarre workout video featuring Kennedy and musician Kid Rock went viral.

They exercised in jeans. At one point, Kennedy even rode a stationary bike inside a hot sauna before submerging himself in a tub while still wearing his denim pants.

Reviving the test

Other guests joined the event. Congressman Jeff Van Drew and professional WWE wrestlers performed exercises alongside the local students to highlight the returning school program.

The program has deep historical roots. It originally launched way back in 1966 under President John F. Kennedy to boost youth health through tests like sit-ups, push-ups, and long-running drills.

The Obama administration phased it out in 2012. Now, it is back. A recent executive order by President Donald Trump brought the classic athletic requirements straight back into American schools.

Sources: NewsNation