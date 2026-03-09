Iran claims capture of US Soldiers

The United States military has rejected claims from Tehran that American troops have been captured during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

A spokesperson for US Central Command (CENTCOM) told Al Jazeera Arabic that the allegation is false, accusing Iran of spreading misinformation during the war.

“The Iranian regime’s claims of capturing American soldiers are yet another example of its lies and deception,” the spokesperson said, reports Digi24.ro.

Tehran’s allegation

The denial came after Iranian officials said their forces had detained US troops since fighting began about a week ago.

According to Al Jazeera, Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the claim in a recorded interview broadcast on state television.

Larijani said Iranian forces had captured “a number” of American soldiers but did not provide details about how many or how the alleged detentions occurred.

War accusations

During the interview, Larijani also accused the United States and Israel of trying to destabilize Iran.

He said the objective of the campaign was the “fundamental disintegration of Iran (the Islamic Republic).”

Larijani suggested Washington believed the operation would be quick and decisive. “They thought it would be like in Venezuela: they would strike, take control and everything would be over. But now they are trapped,” he said.

Sources: Al Jazeera, Digi24.ro