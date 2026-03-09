$50 million goes poof — Ukraine wreaks havoc on Russian forces in Crimea

The $50 million is a conservative estimate of what the operation cost the Russian army.

Others are reading now

Ukraine’s navy says its forces carried out a coordinated strike in Russian-occupied Crimea, targeting air defenses, naval equipment and drone infrastructure.

Footage released by the Ukrainian Navy appears to show several Russian military assets being hit during the operation. Officials say the attacks were aimed at weakening Moscow’s military capabilities on the peninsula.

According to a statement from the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the operation was conducted together with Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces.

The information has not been independently verified.

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement Also read

Targeted systems hit

“Units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out a successful operation on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea,” the statement says.

Ukrainian officials said the strikes damaged three Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun systems. One Russian mobile fire group was also eliminated during the attack, according to the navy.

The Pantsir-S1 is a short-range air defense platform designed to intercept aircraft, drones and missiles at distances of up to about 20 kilometers. Russian forces have widely deployed the system in Crimea to counter Ukrainian aerial attacks.

The system costs an estimated $15-$20 million each.

Sources: Ukrainian Navy statement, RBC-Ukraine