Iran conflict triggers Russian sanction loophole

The United States says it will not change its overall sanctions policy against Russia.

The United States says it will keep its sanctions policy against Russia, even as it temporarily relaxes some restrictions because of pressure on global energy markets during the war involving Iran.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the changes are short-term and do not signal a shift in Washington’s broader approach to Moscow.

The comments came after the US government allowed India to temporarily buy certain shipments of Russian oil.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury Department issued a 30-day license allowing India to purchase Russian oil that had already been loaded onto tankers.

According to officials, the shipments can be processed until April 4.

“This is just a pragmatic measure, which will be short-term. There is no change in policy towards Russia,” Wright told Fox News.

Stabilizing energy markets

Wright said the decision was made to ease fears about possible oil shortages and rising prices.

The war involving Iran has raised concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

He also said on ABC News that navigation through the strait could recover quickly, which would help stabilize the market.

Limited benefit to Russia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the temporary license would not significantly benefit the Russian government.

He explained that the measure applies only to oil that was already being transported at sea.

“This measure will not bring significant financial benefits to the Russian government,” Bessent said.

Washington also expects India to gradually shift its oil purchases toward other suppliers, including the United States.

India sharply increased imports of Russian oil after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In 2025, the country bought an average of about 1.7 million barrels per day from Russia.

Energy markets have been volatile in recent days.

On March 9, Brent crude prices rose to nearly $120 per barrel during trading.

Bloomberg reported that Indian refiners had already bought around 10 million barrels of Russian oil that had been held on tankers at sea because of sanctions.

