Princess leaves Anti-Slavery International amid royal controversy

Princess Eugenie steps down from anti-slavery charity role.

Princess Eugenie has stepped down from her role as patron of the human rights organization Anti-Slavery International after seven years.

The charity confirmed that Eugenie will no longer serve in the position, which she had held since 2019.

The change was first reported by the UK newspaper The Observer on March 8.

In a statement to the outlet, Anti-Slavery International confirmed the end of the partnership.

“After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end. We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone.”

The organization, founded in 1839 by English abolitionist Thomas Clarkson, is widely regarded as the world’s oldest human rights charity.

Her work in anti-slavery advocacy has also included co-founding the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 alongside campaigner Julia de Boinville.

Father’s controversy

The development comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding her father, Prince Andrew.

Andrew, 66, has faced renewed scrutiny over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with Epstein on February 19 and has denied any wrongdoing.

Princess Eugenie, her sister Princess Beatrice and their mother Sarah Ferguson have not publicly commented on the situation.

Charity questions

Separately, the UK Charity Commission is reviewing concerns related to Eugenie’s Anti-Slavery Collective.

According to reports by The Observer and the Daily Mail, the organization recorded income of £92,311 in the year ending April 2025, including more than £48,000 in donations.

During the same period, it reported expenses of £301,024, most of which went toward salaries.

A Charity Commission spokesperson said: “We are assessing concerns raised in the media about charitable spending at The Anti-Slavery Collective to determine what role there is, if any, for the Commission.”

Sources: The Observer, PEOPLE, Daily Mail, UK Charity Commission