Russia using 3D-printed “Butterfly” mines near Kherson due to apparent shortage of the originals

They are reportedly scattered over a large area by drones.

New types of hidden explosives are appearing in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region as the war grinds on, the National Public Broadcasting Company, Suspilne, reports.

Officials say the devices are harder to detect and are being scattered remotely across civilian areas and that the unconventional mines could cause severe injuries even though they appear improvised.

Volodymyr Perepelytsia, head of the National Police explosive ordnance disposal department in the region, told Suspilne on February 25 that the devices are a modified version of the previously used “Pryanyk” mines.

The new model is larger and more powerful, he said, and may reflect dwindling supplies of Russia’s standard PFM-1 “Butterfly” mines.

Shatters “everything”

Perepelytsia explains to Suspilne, that there is an explosive substance inside the 3D-printed casing, a detoantor and what else is needed to trigger the oxplosion.

“We tested this mine. The average activation pressure is seven kilograms. That is enough that any adult person, stepping on it, would risk very serious injuries. There is enough explosive in it to tear off a foot. Because, unfortunately, it contains an explosive substance that shatters everything in its path: skin, tissues, bones, metal. It doesn’t care,” Perepelytsia said.

The devices are wrapped in camouflage fabric, which absorbs sunlight and makes them difficult to spot in vegetation.

Dropped by drones

According to Suspilne, the mines are often dropped by drones onto grass or soft ground so the plastic casing remains intact.

Officials say the threat adds to an ongoing wave of PFM-1 “butterfly” mines scattered across the city. Kherson authorities previously reported a rise in drone-dropped explosives in late 2025, warning that their small size allows them to disappear easily among leaves and grass.

The danger was highlighted when two ambulances struck such mines in Kherson’s Dnipro district. Both vehicles lost their wheels in separate blasts during early-morning calls, though no injuries were reported.

Sources: Suspilne, United24Media