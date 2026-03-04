Iran criticizes Chinese military equipment after failing to stop US–Israeli strikes

Reports about Chinese military technology in Iran have drawn renewed attention after Iranian media criticised the performance of a long-range air defence system believed to have been supplied by Beijing.

Several Middle Eastern media outlets reported that Iran had deployed the Chinese HQ-9B air defence system, although China has repeatedly denied transferring the equipment to Tehran.

The issue has resurfaced following major airstrikes on Iranian territory, reports WP Tech.

Claims of covert transfer

Speculation about the system’s presence began in August 2025 when independent sources published photographs that appeared to show HQ-9B equipment in Iran.

Chinese officials denied selling the system, saying Beijing follows a non-proliferation policy.

Media reports about the alleged delivery surfaced during a period of growing international tension surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme.

Political statements

Some outlets reported that the system may have been obtained through an “oil-for-arms” arrangement between Tehran and Beijing.

Iranian parliamentarian Abolfazl Zohrevand previously said China would deliver HQ-9 systems to help address gaps in Iran’s ability to counter high-altitude threats.

However, Chinese authorities continued to deny supplying the system, and the number of units reportedly delivered has not been confirmed. Local media suggested Iran may have received only a few.

Airstrike aftermath

The debate intensified after large-scale strikes reportedly carried out by the United States and Israel hit targets across Iran.

According to regional reporting, the attacks struck military infrastructure, including missile and drone bases, airports and other strategic facilities.

Iranian media later expressed strong dissatisfaction with what they described as the “failure of the Chinese system” to stop the attacks.

About the system

The HQ-9B is part of China’s long-range surface-to-air missile family and is intended to defend against aircraft, cruise missiles and some ballistic threats.

The system forms part of China’s broader air defence network and is often compared with other long-range missile defence platforms such as Russia’s S-300 or Western systems like the Patriot.

Chinese sources say the platform uses phased-array radar to track multiple airborne targets and coordinate missile intercepts.

Sources: regional media reports