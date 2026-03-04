These towns in the UK are most at risk of an attack from Iran

Growing tensions in the Middle East are prompting fresh debate about potential security risks for the United Kingdom, particularly as Western involvement in the region deepens.

Others are reading now

The concern follows coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, an operation that has been followed by retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain would not support attempts at “regime change from the skies” but confirmed UK bases could be used for defensive support to protect allies in the region, reports The Express

Strikes and retaliation

The wider conflict has already touched British-linked facilities overseas.

RAF Akrotiri, a British airbase in Cyprus, was reportedly struck by a one-way attack drone, while several sites in Dubai were also targeted during retaliatory attacks linked to the escalation.

The developments have raised questions about whether UK assets or infrastructure could face threats if tensions continue to rise.

Also read

Risk to British sites

Speaking about the situation, former United States Air Force nuclear protection specialist Gene Sticco said several UK locations could become potential targets under certain circumstances.

Sticco said Tehran might view Britain’s defensive support for allies as involvement in the conflict.

“Starmer’s decision has crossed a line that Iran will view as participation,” he said.

He identified several locations that could be targeted through unconventional means rather than direct military strikes.

“In terms of UK-based military infrastructure that could be targeted through unconventional or cyber means, the obvious ones are RAF Fairford if it’s being used for US operations, the naval facilities at Portsmouth and Devonport, and GCHQ in Cheltenham, though that last one would be a cyber target rather than a kinetic one.”

Also read

Nature of the threat

Sticco emphasised that a traditional military strike against Britain is unlikely.

Iran’s conventional forces do not have the reliable range to strike the UK mainland directly, he said.

Instead, he warned that any attempt to cause disruption would more likely rely on covert tactics.

“Iran has maintained intelligence networks in the UK and across Europe for decades,” he explained.

“If Iran were to attempt something on UK soil, it would most likely take the form of a cyberattack on critical infrastructure, an attack on an Israeli or Jewish community target, or an attempt to strike a military or government-affiliated location.”

Also read

Advice during tensions

The expert said the immediate concern may be for British nationals currently in the Middle East rather than those at home.

As of March 2, about 102,000 British citizens had registered their presence in the region with the UK government, although officials estimate the number could reach 300,000.

Sticco advised people to consider leaving the region if evacuation opportunities arise.

“Get out if you can,” he said, adding that in the UK the best approach for citizens is to remain informed and follow official guidance.

Sources: UK government statements, regional media reports