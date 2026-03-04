New legislation could mean a new reality: No insurance on e-scooters could lead to a hefty fine

Tourists heading to Spain this year may need to think twice before hopping on an e-scooter.

Authorities have introduced new requirements that could catch many visitors off guard, particularly in popular resort areas where rentals are common.

Several new checks are already being enforced by police.

New rules introduced

Travellers who rent or use an e-scooter in Spain must now have civil liability insurance or risk receiving an immediate fine of up to €200.

The rule is part of a wider push by Spanish authorities to improve safety after a rise in accidents involving personal electric transport devices.

Police in major tourist areas are expected to monitor street-side rental services and ensure riders comply with the new regulations.

Crackdown on riders

According to the report, officers will also check that riders wear helmets, which are now mandatory in many situations.

Age restrictions are also being enforced more strictly. It is illegal for anyone under 16 to ride an e-scooter.

In some regions, riders under 18 may also need written permission from a parent or guardian.

European trend

Spain’s move follows a similar approach in France, where civil liability insurance for e-scooters has been compulsory since 2019.

Major insurers in France offer policies for riders from around €4 per month, making coverage relatively inexpensive.

However, comparable insurance could be significantly more costly in Ireland, where average motor insurance costs are much higher.

Calls in Ireland

The Cork Beo news outlet reported that Ireland could soon introduce comparable measures.

Fianna Fáil transport spokesperson Deputy Shane Moynihan has suggested that e-scooters should face registration and insurance requirements to improve safety and accountability.

He said: “E-scooters are vehicles, often travelling at comparable speeds to cars and motorbikes. If I drive a car or ride a motorbike, I am required to register it and hold insurance. It is only fair that the same basic standards apply to e-scooters.”

Accident numbers rising

Recent Garda figures highlight the growing concern around e-scooter safety in Ireland.

By 30 November 2025, the number of recorded e-scooter accidents had risen by 90% compared with the same period in 2023.

Non-serious injury incidents have also increased sharply, doubling last year to reach 201 cases.

Deputy Moynihan said: “Currently there is little consequence when e-scooters are used irresponsibly, despite the very real risks posed to riders, pedestrians and other road users.”

He added: “E-scooters are not toys. They are vehicles, and vehicles come with responsibilities. Applying the same principles that already exist for cars and motorbikes is both reasonable and necessary if we are serious about safety and fairness on our roads.”

