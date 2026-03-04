More than 1000 civilians killed in US, Israel-Iran war so far, US-based human rights monitor says

181 of the deaths were children under the age of ten.

Others are reading now

More than 1,000 civilians have been reported killed since the beginning of the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran began on February 28, according to new aggregated figures from US-based monitoring group, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The organization says thousands more have been injured as investigations into hundreds of additional deaths continue.

The latest data suggests the casualty toll may still rise as verification efforts continue.

Rising civilian toll

HRANA reports that 1,097 civilian deaths have been documented since the outbreak of hostilities. Among those killed are 181 children under the age of ten.

An additional 880 reported deaths remain under review as investigators work to verify details and determine whether those killed were civilians or military personnel.

Also read

The organization has also recorded 5,402 civilian injuries since February 28, including at least 100 children.

Ongoing verification

The group described the report as a preliminary assessment based on information available at the time of publication.

According to HRANA, its methodology involves cross checking field reports, local sources, medical and emergency contacts, as well as open source materials.

Cases that cannot yet be fully confirmed are classified as undetermined while investigations continue. The organization noted that access limitations and communication disruptions in affected areas may affect the completeness of current data.

Sources: Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA)