Iran issues assassination threat toward Trump

Tehran warns Trump after Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Others are reading now

The military conflict in Iran has now lasted 10 days, with U.S. and Israeli strikes continuing across the country.

Reports say the United States killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last week. Iran has since launched retaliatory attacks.

The fighting has also shaken global markets, particularly oil supplies.

Iran announced it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route.

According to the BBC, about 20% of the world’s oil normally passes through the strait. Shipping has dropped and global oil prices have surged.

Also read

Trump warning

President Donald Trump responded on March 10 with a warning on Truth Social.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump wrote.

“Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated.”

Iranian response

Iranian officials responded with a message aimed at the U.S. president.

As reported by The Mirror, Ali Ardashir Larijani of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said:

Also read

“The Ashura nation of Iran is not afraid of your empty threats. Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Be careful not to be eliminated!”

The statement ended: “Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Tehran, March 19, 1404 – 10 days after the martyrdom of His Holiness Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

A previous assassination claim also surfaced earlier in the conflict.

On March 4, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said an Iranian unit attempted to assassinate Trump.

He said the U.S. military later tracked down and killed the group’s leader.

Also read

Sources: BBC, The Mirror, Newsner