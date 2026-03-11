Putin’s foreign minister fumes after Russia’s consulate in Iran hit by drone strike

Relations between Moscow and Tehran have grown significantly closer in recent years.

Others are reading now

Iran has supplied Russia with military equipment including Shahed drones used in attacks on Ukrainian cities, while the two countries have strengthened political and economic cooperation in response to Western sanctions.

The partnership has made Iran one of Russia’s most important allies on the international stage, especially as tensions between Tehran and Western powers continue to rise.

Russian consulate damaged in strike

Russia says its consulate in the Iranian city of Isfahan was damaged during recent strikes linked to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the incident occurred on March 8 when a nearby provincial government building was targeted.

According to her statement, the blast shattered windows in both the office and residential parts of the consulate building. The shockwave was strong enough to knock several staff members off their feet.

Also read

Fortunately, no one was killed or seriously injured in the incident.

Zakharova condemned the attack, calling it a “blatant violation” of international conventions protecting diplomatic missions and urged all parties involved in the conflict to respect the inviolability of diplomatic facilities.

War spreads across the region

The incident comes amid a rapidly escalating conflict that began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iranian targets.

The attacks triggered retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Iran across the Middle East, hitting military bases, infrastructure and strategic sites throughout the region.

Isfahan has been one of the locations repeatedly targeted during the campaign because it hosts major military and nuclear-related facilities.

Also read

Moscow backs Tehran

Russia has strongly condemned the strikes against Iran and has positioned itself diplomatically on Tehran’s side during the crisis.

The Kremlin has described the attacks as destabilizing for the region and has continued close political contact with Iranian leaders as the conflict unfolds.

At the same time, reports in Western media have suggested Moscow may be providing intelligence assistance to Iran, although U.S. officials have played down the significance of those claims.

Sources: Reuters, Digi24, The Guardian, Britannica, WP.