Iran war hitting your fast food cravings: McDonald’s in UK set to raise prices

Rising global tensions are beginning to hit everyday consumer prices, including fast food.

McDonald’s has signalled that customers in the UK may soon pay more for some menu items, reports the Mirror. Price rises are expected.

McDonald’s is preparing to increase prices in the UK as costs continue to climb.

According to the Mirror, UK and Ireland chief Lauren Shultz said a “slight price increase” is likely, though the timing is still being decided.

She confirmed that value options such as the Saver Menu and Meal Deals will stay unchanged.

Other popular items, however, could see price adjustments.

Cost pressures mount

The company says it is responding to ongoing inflation across the food industry.

According to the Mirror, Shultz said businesses must balance rising costs with what customers are willing to pay.

“We will likely to see some prices go up but in a small disciplined way. It is where customers are willing to pay a little bit more,” she said.

Energy, supply chains and ingredient costs have all contributed to the pressure.

Impact of conflict

The Iran war has disrupted global markets, particularly oil supplies.

According to the Mirror, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up fuel prices, affecting transportation and production costs.

These increases are now being felt across the food sector.

Industry forecasts suggest grocery inflation could reach up to 9–10% by the end of the year.

Wider effects

Other food companies are also considering price changes.

According to the Mirror, Allied Bakeries is discussing a possible small fuel surcharge on bread products.

The increase could be minimal, but reflects the broader rise in energy-related costs.

Retailers will decide whether to pass these increases on to customers.

Consumer impact

Customers have already seen gradual price increases in recent years.

According to the Mirror, some items have risen significantly compared to previous pricing levels.

Further increases, even if small, could add to pressure on household budgets.

McDonald’s says it will aim to remain competitive while adjusting to the changing economic environment.

Sources: Mirror