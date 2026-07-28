Iranian propaganda campaign targets Melania Trump and presidential family

Psychological warfare often spills into the public eye when diplomatic relations break down completely.

When state propaganda shifts from targeting government policies to threatening political figures and their families, international security agencies quickly step up their protection efforts, reports The Express.

Chilling propaganda video

An unsettling propaganda video targeting First Lady Melania Trump has begun circulating online across Iranian networks. The clip combines publicly available details about her routine with ominous threats, explicitly mentioning potential poisoning schemes and pointing out her personal habits.

The narrator in the video claims to rely on classified intelligence gathered by underground networks and satellite imagery. “The documents used in this video are the result of extracting information from several anonymous security networks and satellite images,” the narrator stated.

The production finishes with a direct warning aimed at the president’s youngest son, ending with the phrase, “Barron, wait for us.”

American security officials confirmed they are actively monitoring the situation. In a statement to The Express US, a Secret Service spokesperson stated, “The Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees. Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

Escalating public threats

The video arrives alongside a wave of hostile billboards erected across Tehran targeting the presidential family. Prominent signs display images of Melania, Ivanka, and Barron Trump with their eyes closed under the word “KILLED” written in bright red text.

Adjacent messaging on the public displays directly warns, “Hey, Terrorist! Get ready to die,” amid wider government propaganda. Other street displays feature graphic imagery directed at top American officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Tensions remain high across the region despite brief lulls in direct military strikes. While diplomatic envoys pursue delicate negotiations, regional strikes and proxy attacks continue to test stability across nearby waterways.

Former State Department official Nathan Sales warned that security risks against American leaders remain serious. “The Iranian regime remains a clear and present danger to President Trump – and to the countless other Americans it has targeted for assassination and kidnapping on American soil,” Sales remarked.

Sources: The Express