Outraged voters call for 25th Amendment to remove Trump: “He’s insane”

Some users noted the stark contrast between the silly memes and ongoing real-world crises.

Social media has long been a place for politicians to blow off steam.

But when a leader spends all day sharing fabricated images of himself, the public reaction can quickly shift from amusement to genuine alarm.

Breaking point

Donald Trump’s recent weekend posting spree has sparked serious questions about his fitness for office. After the 80-year-old president shared dozens of AI-generated pictures, critics began demanding his removal under the 25th Amendment, according to The Irish Star.

The online frenzy was fueled by a relentless wave of bizarre content targeting political rivals and celebrities, while simultaneously casting the president in heroic roles.

Political commentator Harry Sisson tracked the timeline closely. He shared his detailed analysis on X, holding nothing back.

“Trump is having a mental health episode on social media right now. He’s been posting nonstop all day,” Sisson wrote.

A digital flood

The sheer volume of content caught many observers entirely off guard. According to Sisson’s review, Trump published a staggering 43 posts over a five-hour window on Truth Social.

Images ranged from the absurd to the openly aggressive. Followers saw fake movie posters mixed with attacks on late-night comedians, alongside startling scenes of military action.

As the day wore on, the pace only accelerated. And that is when things truly spiraled. During one frantic stretch, the president fired off 14 posts in just 25 minutes.

Pushed over the edge

The digital barrage pushed critics over the edge. “He’s insane. 25th Amendment NOW,” Sisson demanded online.

Other social media users quickly echoed the call for the Cabinet to step in. They argued that the constant stream of fabricated reality exposed a leader rapidly losing his grip on actual events.

One commenter was blunt about the unprecedented situation. “Yep, time for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. He has mush for brains,” they wrote.

A public breakdown

Some users noted the stark contrast between the silly memes and ongoing real-world crises. For many, the behavior felt entirely inappropriate for a commander in chief.

“This isn’t ‘just Trump being Trump.’ Dropping dozens of AI attack memes, celebrity hit-jobs, and graphic Iran-war fantasies in a few hours while the country deals with real tensions isn’t strategy, it’s a public breakdown,” another user noted.

Another person argued that the situation had become far too serious to ignore. “When a president can’t stop generating and posting this kind of unhinged content nonstop, the 25th Amendment conversation stops being partisan and starts being necessary,” they added.

Sources: The Irish Star, X