Putin trying to share responsibility for war with Russian Duma, analysts

Ukraine warns that Putin is plotting a new mobilization in a couple of months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to try to spread responsibility for the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on Navy Day on July 26, the Russian leader gave a speech in which he urged citizens to stay united and preserve that mindset long after combat ends.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the speech showed that Putin wants ordinary Russians to feel personally invested.

The effort continued in a speech to State Duma deputies on July 27, in which Putin highlighted nearly 3,000 bills passed by parliament since 2021.

Most of those laws were passed with unanimous support to back military forces, defense factories, and occupied Ukrainian territories.

ISW analysts noted the speech showed that Putin seems to be using the Russian parliament to shield himself from personal blame ahead of the September 2026 legislative elections.

Finding a calling

Meanwhile, the Kremlin wants experienced troops to stay on the front line. During Navy Day events, Putin held a broadcast encounter with a sailor mobilized in late 2022.

The sailor claimed he plans to sign an official military contract after years of service. Putin praised the decision, calling it a great example of a soldier finding his calling during wartime.

Military observers view the moment as a subtle push to coax mobilized men into permanent service. Russian authorities spent much of 2025 incentivizing mobilized troops to convert, helping retain forces while avoiding potential unrest over demobilization.

Quiet army growth

At the same time, Moscow continues to adjust its military footprint. Putin signed a new decree setting total armed forces strength at 2.42 million personnel, including 1.53 million active military members.

The new order adds 27,000 positions. Most of those slots, roughly 25,000, go directly to active military roles. According to official documents, the extra personnel will staff newly created military construction units.

While Russia launched massive troop expansions between 2022 and 2024, recent 2026 increases have been far smaller. ISW reported these modest additions support wider military restructuring, helping fully staff newly created regional formations and commands.

Mobilization brewing

For months, there have been warnings from observers and analysts that the Russian leader could start a new mobilization after the September elections in order to try to regain momentum on the battlefield.

Speaking in an interview with Sky News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the Kremlin aims to call up between 300,000 and 500,000 people to sustain its war effort.

Zelenskyy later posted the same warning on his official Telegram account.

Officials expect the rollout to begin in late September or early October, following Russia’s State Duma elections on September 21.

The Russian president still fears public backlash. Because of that, the draft will happen quietly.