Is Donald Trump preparing a coup? Calls for Republicans to “nationalize” elections

Trump latest statement has reignited concerns over the future of US elections.

Others are reading now

Speaking on a conservative podcast, the president floated an idea that would fundamentally reshape how voting is run across the country.

The remarks have drawn sharp scrutiny because they touch on constitutional limits and revive long-debunked claims of election fraud.

Podcast remarks

During an appearance on former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino’s podcast on Monday, Trump said Republicans should “nationalize the voting” and take control of elections from state authorities in selected areas.

“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least, many, 15 places.’ The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” Trump said.

According to NBC News, the comments marked an escalation of Trump’s long-standing criticism of election administration in the United States.

Also read

Constitutional limits

Under Article I of the US Constitution, states are responsible for setting the “times, places, and manner” of congressional elections, although Congress can pass federal regulations.

The Supreme Court has consistently interpreted this as giving states primary authority over election administration.

Asked to clarify Trump’s comments, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson did not provide details on how such a takeover would work.

She said:

“President Trump cares deeply about the safety and security of our elections,” adding that he supports measures such as voter photo ID requirements and restrictions on mail-in voting.

Also read

Federal pressure

Trump’s remarks come as the Justice Department has filed lawsuits against dozens of states seeking access to voter rolls, a move that has alarmed election officials.

They also follow a recent FBI seizure of election materials from a Fulton County, Georgia, elections office connected to the 2020 vote.

Referring to Georgia, Trump said on the podcast: “We have states that are so crooked, and they’re counting votes, we have states that I won that show I didn’t win.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election.

Legal pushback

Federal courts have already blocked parts of Trump’s March 2025 executive order on elections, including a requirement for proof of citizenship to register to vote.

Also read

US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote that the Constitution “does not allow the President to impose unilateral changes to federal election procedures,”

Some Republicans in Congress have backed Trump’s priorities through proposed legislation tightening voting rules.

Critics argue the president’s language raises serious questions about democratic norms and the peaceful administration of elections.

Sources: NBC News