Is President Putin intimidated by Trump’s attack on Iran?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticised the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following U.S. strikes on Iran, while figures within Russia’s nationalist camp warn that Moscow’s allies are being systematically targeted.

The Kremlin leader issued a statement after the attack, describing the killing as a serious violation of international norms, as reported by The Express.

Kremlin response

In remarks published on the Kremlin’s website, Putin condemned the strike that killed Khamenei.

He called the killing “murder … committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.”

However, the Russian president did not directly name the countries responsible for the attack.

Careful diplomacy

Despite the strong wording, the Kremlin has maintained a relatively cautious tone in its response.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed “deep disappointment” that negotiations between the United States and Iran had failed.

At the same time, Peskov also praised Washington’s efforts to help broker peace talks related to the war in Ukraine.

According to Politico, the mixed messaging suggests the Kremlin is attempting to balance criticism of the strike while maintaining relations with the United States.

Hardline reactions

Some pro-Kremlin commentators have reacted more aggressively.

Russian television presenter and propagandist Vladimir Solovyov warned that the strike on Iran could have implications for Russia.

“Do we understand that the conversation about Iran is also a conversation about Russia?” he said.

Fears among allies

Other nationalist figures suggested the attack signals a broader pattern targeting countries aligned with Moscow.

Ultranationalist thinker Alexander Dugin wrote that Russia’s partners appear to be losing power one by one.

“One by one, our allies are being systematically eliminated,” he said.

Dugin added that the situation raises questions about trusting negotiations with Washington.

Pressure on Moscow

Despite the concerns voiced by hardliners, analysts say the Kremlin is trying to avoid directly confronting the United States.

Russia still hopes Washington could influence negotiations over the war in Ukraine, making the situation politically delicate.

For now, Moscow appears to be balancing criticism of the strike with efforts to keep diplomatic channels open.

Sources: The Express, Politico, Kremlin statements