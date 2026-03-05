Putin offers to broker peace between US and Iran: “The Americans are handling situation poorly”

Russia is currently waging the largest war in Europe since World War II

Despite being deeply involved in its own conflict and facing international condemnation over the war, the Kremlin is now presenting itself as a potential broker of peace in another global crisis.

Moscow says it is ready to help mediate between the United States and Iran as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

Mediation offer

Russia has offered to mediate potential negotiations between the United States and Iran, according to Moscow’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

Diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov said Russia would be prepared to facilitate talks if needed.

“Of course, if necessary, Russia is ready to offer its mediation services,” Ulyanov said, according to the Russian newspaper Izvestia, cited by Agerpres and Xinhua.

He also criticized Washington’s handling of the crisis, saying the United States was “managing the situation very poorly.”

Doubts about talks

Despite the offer, a resumption of direct dialogue between Washington and Tehran appears unlikely for now.

According to Ulyanov, the United States has indicated it does not require intermediaries, believing it can handle the situation on its own.

Iran, however, would reportedly welcome Russian mediation.

Putin contacts gulf leaders

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone calls with leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

During those conversations, he condemned U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which the Kremlin described as “unprovoked aggression,” according to Russian state media.

The Kremlin has also said it remains in close contact with Iranian leadership as tensions in the region continue.

Sources: Xinhua; Izvestia; Agerpres; Digi24.