“It will be very bad for the future of NATO” – Trump threatens allies over lack of help with Iran

The POTUS appear frustrated with the lack of support from the allies regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

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US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to allies, urging them to take greater responsibility for protecting the Strait of Hormuz.

Financial Times cites Trump for saying that countries relying heavily on Gulf oil must play a larger role in safeguarding the strategic waterway. The strait is a vital shipping lane linking the Persian Gulf to global markets.

According to Trump, the United States is less dependent on the route compared with Europe and China, both of which import large volumes of Gulf oil.

“If there is no response or if it is negative, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO,” Trump stressed according to Financial Times.

Roughly one fifth of the world’s oil passes through the narrow channel each day, making it one of the most important energy corridors on the planet.

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Calls for action

The US president urged allies to deploy minesweepers and military units to help counter potential threats near Iran’s coastline.

According to Financial Times, Trump suggested China in particular should play a role in ensuring stability in the area.

He said Beijing receives the vast majority of its oil shipments through the strait.

He also indicated he might delay a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a way to pressure Beijing to assist in securing the route.

Claims of damage

Trump further claimed that recent US and Israeli operations had severely weakened Iran’s military capabilities, saying Iran now has no navy, air defense or air force.

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He warned that Washington could launch additional strikes on Kharg Island, a key hub for Iranian oil exports, as well as other parts of Iran’s oil infrastructure.

Asked about reports that Russia might support Iran with satellite intelligence, Trump gave an ambiguous response without confirming the claim.

Sources: Financial Times