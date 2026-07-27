JD Vance and top military officials reportedly urged Trump to stop Iran strikes

Trump’s advisers raise alarm over Iran war as weapons stockpiles shrink.

Pressure is no longer coming solely from overseas battlefields. Behind closed doors in Washington, questions are reportedly being raised about whether the United States should continue its military campaign against Iran.

According to CNN, Vice President JD Vance was among the senior officials who urged Donald Trump to reconsider further escalation during a White House meeting on Friday, just hours before the US military suspended its airstrikes after 13 consecutive days of bombardment.

Top advisers reportedly urged caution

Multiple sources familiar with the meeting told CNN that Vance was joined by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and other senior members of Trump’s inner circle in expressing concerns about continuing the operation.

While Caine reportedly assured the president that the military remained capable of carrying out any option presented to it, he also warned of the potential consequences of prolonging the campaign.

Among the issues discussed was the growing strain on America’s weapons stockpiles, according to the sources.

Soon after the meeting, US operations against Iran were placed “on a hold,” a Department of Defense source told CNN.

Months of fighting have drained US arsenals

The conflict, which began on February 28, has consumed significant amounts of advanced American weaponry.

A previous analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimated that by the time an earlier ceasefire was announced in April, the Pentagon had already used at least half of its THAAD ballistic missile interceptors, nearly half of its Patriot air defence interceptors and roughly 30% of its Tomahawk cruise missiles.

CSIS also projected it could take three years or more to rebuild those inventories.

Michael O’Hanlon, director of foreign policy research at the Brookings Institution, acknowledged the situation.

“There’s no doubt” that stockpiles are “lower than we would prefer,” he said.

Earlier this month, defence analyst Mark Cancian also warned that a prolonged campaign could have consequences beyond the Middle East.

“If the war continues at the rate it’s been going for the last [five] days … it would reduce stockpiles enough that there would be a new, higher level of risk … with the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Trump still warns Iran

Although the bombing campaign has been paused, Trump has continued to issue public threats toward Tehran.

On Thursday, the president warned that “major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran” if Iran-backed Houthi rebels continue attacks in the Red Sea.

The White House has also insisted that diplomacy remains Trump’s preferred outcome while keeping military options available.

“President Trump has always been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the (Strait) of Hormuz or against allies,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said.

He added:

“Combined with successful sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy and 13 straight days of strikes against military targets in response to their repeated aggression, it would be wise for Iran to work towards a negotiated deal. Otherwise, they know what will happen.”