JD Vance booed again during Olympic visit to Italy

Fresh footage circulating online suggests the US vice president faced another hostile reception during events linked to the Winter Olympics in Italy.

The incident follows similar scenes earlier in the week that drew international attention, reports The Express.

Another public snub

Video shared on social media on Saturday appears to show JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, being booed as they took their seats at a concert hall in Milan. The 36-second clip, which has not been independently verified, captures jeers and shouts from the audience.

As reported by The Express, Vance appears unfazed in the footage, briefly waving from a balcony as the noise continues.

Online reaction grows

An X user who posted the clip wrote: “JD Vance just got again demolished with boos at the Milan Olympics. Maybe he should pack [up] and leave?”

The footage surfaced a day after the US vice president was booed during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, February 6.

Officials play it down

International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams addressed the incident on Saturday. “What I would say from the IOC point of view is with the next Games coming up in Los Angeles we are super happy that the US administration is so engaged with the Games here and going forward,” he said.

He added: “We are largely a sports organisation and seeing the US team cheered as they were by the audience – fair play – that was fantastic.”

Milano-Cortina 2026 chief executive Andrea Varnier also minimized the episode. “I was there. I heard an incredible cheering when the US team entered the stadium, that’s what I heard. I didn’t hear anything else,” he said.

Protests in background

The Vance family arrived in Milan on Thursday, meeting US athletes and attending sporting events. On Saturday, they visited Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, away from a large protest that later turned violent.

Italian police said around 10,000 people demonstrated against the environmental impact of the Games and the presence of US agents in Italy, though officials stated that US Homeland Security personnel were not operating on Italian streets.

