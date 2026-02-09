Putin’s minister slams US: “The Americans themselves create artificial obstacles”

Moscow says it remains formally open to cooperation with Washington, but expectations for meaningful economic progress are fading.

Others are reading now

In new comments, Russia’s foreign minister signalled growing frustration with US policy, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts linked to the war in Ukraine.

Bleak outlook

Russia does not expect a positive future for economic relations with the United States, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published on Monday.

According to Reuters, Lavrov said Moscow remains open to cooperation, but sees little chance of progress under current conditions.

“We also don’t see any bright future in the economic sphere,” Lavrov said during an interview with the Russian television channel BRICS.

US dominance claim

In the same interview, Lavrov accused Washington of pursuing what he described as a strategy of “economic domination.”

Also read

He said US policies were deliberately hindering cooperation, even as talks continue over a possible end to the war in Ukraine.

“They are creating artificial obstacles,” Lavrov said, referring to the United States’ approach to economic engagement.

Mixed signals

Russian officials have previously spoken publicly about the potential for restoring large-scale economic ties with the United States as part of a broader peace settlement.

Kirill Dmitriev, a Kremlin envoy, has been among those suggesting that a future deal could unlock renewed trade and investment.

US President Donald Trump has also spoken about resuming economic cooperation with Moscow and has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to the United States since returning to the White House.

Also read

Sanctions pressure

Despite that rhetoric, Trump has imposed additional sanctions targeting Russia’s crucial energy sector, measures that continue to restrict economic interaction.

Lavrov pointed to those steps as evidence that Washington’s actions contradict its public statements about cooperation.

The foreign minister also criticised Trump’s hostile stance toward the BRICS bloc, which includes Russia, China, India, Brazil and other major emerging economies.

Turn to BRICS

“The Americans themselves are creating artificial obstacles on this path,” Lavrov said, referring to deeper integration within BRICS.

He added: “We are simply obliged to look for additional, protected ways to develop our financial, economic, logistical and other projects with the BRICS countries.”

Also read

Lavrov’s comments underline Moscow’s growing emphasis on alternative economic partnerships as relations with the West remain strained.

Sources: Reuters, Digi24.