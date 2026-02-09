Lavrov sees no bright future for U.S.-Russia economic ties

Russia says it remains formally open to cooperation with the United States, but expectations for any meaningful economic revival are low.

Moscow’s top diplomat argues that Washington’s broader strategic goals leave little room for a genuine reset, even as talks continue over ending the war in Ukraine, reports Reuters.

Skepticism from Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he sees no “bright future” for economic ties with the United States, despite American efforts to push for an end to the war in Ukraine. His comments were published on Monday in an interview with TV BRICS, according to Reuters.

Lavrov said Russia does not reject cooperation in principle, but doubts Washington’s intentions. He pointed to what he described as the United States’ declared pursuit of “economic dominance” as a major obstacle to rebuilding trust.

Mixed signals on ties

Some Russian officials have previously suggested that a peace settlement in Ukraine could open the door to a restoration of economic relations. Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev has spoken publicly about the possibility of renewed cooperation with the United States as part of a broader agreement, Reuters reported.

US President Donald Trump has also floated the idea of reviving economic engagement with Moscow. Since returning to the White House, Trump has hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin on US soil and spoken of potential cooperation.

Sanctions still bite

Lavrov contrasted those signals with Washington’s actions. He noted that the United States has imposed additional sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, which remains central to the country’s economy.

According to Reuters, Moscow views these measures as further evidence that US policy remains fundamentally hostile, regardless of diplomatic gestures linked to peace talks.

BRICS factor

Lavrov also highlighted Washington’s stance toward the BRICS group, which includes Russia, China, India, Brazil and other major developing economies. He said US opposition to the bloc has complicated Russia’s efforts to expand economic cooperation beyond the West.

“The Americans themselves create artificial obstacles along this path,” Lavrov said in the interview.

Turning elsewhere

As a result, Russia is being pushed to deepen ties with non-Western partners, Lavrov argued. “We are simply forced to seek additional, protected ways to develop our financial, economic, logistical and other projects with the BRICS countries,” he said.

The comments underline Moscow’s growing emphasis on alternative economic frameworks as relations with Washington remain strained.

Sources: Reuters



